As COVID levels rise in Florida, a doctor blasts DeSantis’ remark about “medical authoritarianism.”

Over the matter of government-mandated COVID-19 guidelines, a doctor takes issue with Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ comment on “medical authoritarianism.”

During a Thursday interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, DeSantis compared such measures to the Berlin Wall, calling them “the most significant challenge to freedom” in his lifetime.

The governor stated, “They are basically stating that we are all just subordinate to medical authoritarianism, doing whatever they think needs to be done.” “We have no choice except to accept it. That is, Tucker, arguably the most major threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall, because if you follow this irrational argument to its logical conclusion, you end up with Australia, where they are forcing lockdowns at the point of bayonet.”

“I have news for the governor,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner of Washington, D.C., during an interview on CNN on Saturday. Being paralyzed in a drug-induced coma on a ventilator in the ICU poses a larger threat to freedom.”

Reiner, a medical analyst for the television network, went on to accuse the governor of breaking “the law of holes,” or “stop digging when you find yourself in a hole.”

The doctor stated, “He has dug himself a tremendous hole in Florida.” “And he’s got himself handcuffed. He has taken away the instruments that a governor would use to try to contain a pandemic like this: enforcing masking rules, closing down crowded events, and motivating individuals to be vaccinated in either a good or negative way. Despite the fact that he has removed all of these equipment and is in a deep, deep hole, he continues to dig.”

Reiner has spoken out several times about the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida. During a recent appearance on CNN, he said that only a few regions in the world are experiencing a surge in new cases as bad as Florida.

“There are only basically two places on the planet where the virus load is higher right now than Florida,” Reiner added. “Botswana is one and Louisiana is the other. It’s so high in Florida that I believe we’d have to consider prohibiting travel from Florida to the United States if it were another country.”

