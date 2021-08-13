As COVID levels rise, 68 percent of Florida hospitals expect to face critical staffing shortages.

According to a poll released on Tuesday by the Florida Hospital Association (FHA), 68 percent of Florida hospitals expect to experience a “serious staffing shortage” within the next week.

A poll of how COVID-19 is affecting state hospitals is conducted twice weekly by the FHA, a health-care advocacy group. The most recent statistics show that 68 percent of hospitals expect a significant shortage, up from 8 percent four days earlier in a similar study.

According to the FHA, the poll received responses from institutions representing 87 percent of Florida’s acute care hospital beds. In addition, 20% of COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, and 14% of COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, according to the survey.

The FHA data illustrates the financial toll that Florida’s COVID outbreak caused by the Delta strain is having on the state’s health-care system. According to White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients during a Thursday news briefing, Florida and Texas account for 40% of new hospitalizations in the United States. To put things in perspective, Texas has 8.6% of the country’s popularity, while Florida has 6.4 percent.

The situation in Florida is particularly dire, according to Zients, because the state alone accounts for more cases than the 30 states with the lowest infection rates combined.

On Thursday, the US Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 15,796 hospitalizations. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has a vaccination rate of 49.8%. (CDC).

According to the Naples Daily News, Florida hospitals were at 145 percent capacity on Tuesday, according to figures from the state hospital association. COVID-19’s previous high point for that figure was on July 23, 2020.

The state hospital association also stated that 85 percent of beds in Florida hospitals were in use by all patients, while 90 percent of intensive care unit beds were in use, according to the daily in a piece published Friday. Furthermore, the data revealed that the coronavirus is present in about 33% of all patients in Florida hospitals.

“As our hospitals provide complex care to an ever-increasing number of COVID patients, as well as an abnormally high number of critically ill non-COVID patients, our front line is becoming increasingly important. This is a condensed version of the information.