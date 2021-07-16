As Covid isolations mount, certain Liverpool rubbish collections have been halted.

As a result of a spike in coronavirus isolations among council personnel, some Liverpool rubbish collections will be halted next week until August.

Green garbage pickups will be suspended for a two-week period beginning Monday, according to the council, since there are too many staff members isolated to administer the operation.

It comes as the city’s coronavirus levels remain high, with a rate of infection of 483.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Wirral Council is up for an award as a result of the Wuhan Covid quarantine.

In the previous week alone, 26 garbage collection workers have been forced to self-isolate either to a positive test or being contacted by track and trace. In addition to current sickness and leave, this level of absence means that 24% of the workforce is unavailable.

In addition to the temporary suspension, the council is catching up outside of core hours and on weekends by utilizing all available resources, including agency and, when required, overtime.

Abdul Qadir, a cabinet member for neighbourhoods, apologized for the disruption created by the pause today.

“Unfortunately, our trash service team is significantly depleted as a result of Covid restrictions on isolation, and we must prioritize our garbage collections,” he stated.

“Our existing program is clearly unsustainable when one out of every four employees is unable to work. We understand that the temporary suspension of garden waste collection would be inconvenient, but it will allow us to keep general waste and alleyway cleaning on schedule.

“Our recycling centers are open late in the summer as well, so residents have a choice if they can’t wait until the next green bin cycle.

“The isolation requirements for those who have been double jabbed change after July 19, and this two-week delay will allow us time to reorganize the teams so we can get back on schedule at the beginning of August.”

The number of cases documented in the week leading up to July 11 fell by more than 200 from the week before, indicating that infection levels in Liverpool are beginning to stabilise or decrease modestly.

Infection levels, on the other hand, remain high, and the relaxation of coronavirus limitations on Monday could push them further higher.