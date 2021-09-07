As covid instances were discovered on the MSC Virtuosa, a pensioner couple was broken up.

On the MSC Virtuosa, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, which was parked on Liverpool’s quay today, cases of suspected Covid-19 were discovered.

After testing positive or coming into close contact with others who have the virus, some passengers are believed to be kept in isolation on board.

Increased testing had detected probable cases, according to the ship’s operator, and they were an example of their routine accomplishing “exactly what it was supposed to do.”

READ MORE: EncroChat raids open doors throughout Merseyside, resulting in arrests and the seizure of £20,000

People on board the ship spoke to The Washington Newsday this morning about their concerns and how new passengers were expected to board in Liverpool.

Passengers stated they were informed at the start of the week-long voyage across the United Kingdom that the ship was Covid-free and that everyone was enclosed in a safe bubble.

But, they said, clues started to surface last weekend that things had changed, with screens in the dining area and new messaging about staying safe.

Norma Villiers, 79, was separated from her 81-year-old husband Barry and sent to an isolation unit after testing positive for Covid yesterday.

The Crosby mother of two was scheduled to leave in Liverpool today after a seven-day cruise that included stops in Greenock, Scotland, and Southampton, England.

“Nobody has been in touch over the previous 24 hours telling us what is going on,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“However, despite the presence of Covid on the ship, fresh passengers will be allowed to board at Liverpool.

“Last night, my spouse and I were separated and placed in separate cabins.

“It was amazing when we went on a trip on this ship in June with only 2,000 passengers, but this time there seems to be a lot, lot more.”

“But there hasn’t been any social separation in the dining room,” she continued, “so the rest of the boat should be put to the test at this point.”

Another pair from Connah’s Quay has been advised to segregate on board after the husband, who is 70 years old, tested positive for Covid.

“We saw a few days ago how all of a sudden plastic safety,” his wife explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”