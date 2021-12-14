As covid instances increase, it’s only a matter of time before Omicron arrives in Knowsley.

In the course of a week, the number of covid cases in Knowsley increased by over 15%.

While no Omicron instances have been found in Knowsley so far, Cabinet member for health Cllr Christine Bannon believes it is only a “matter of time” before the variant makes its way to the borough.

“Our case statistics in Knowsley currently stand at 477 instances per 100,000 people,” Cllr Bannon stated.

“We have not yet confirmed any Omicron variant cases in Knowsley, however some cases are now being analysed, and considering how transmissible this variant has been discovered elsewhere, we feel it is only a matter of time before Omicron cases are confirmed in Knowsley.”

“Because the number of cases in Knowsley has increased by 14.7% in the last seven days, we are urging residents to continue to follow the latest Government guidance – work from home if possible, wear a face mask in most indoor settings, continue with regular (twice weekly) testing, maintain good ventilation, continue with regular hand washing, and get vaccinated.”

Drop-in vaccination clinics are accessible in several sites throughout the borough during the next week, encouraging residents to get their vaccinations and boosters.

“The vaccination provides the best protection against the virus,” Cllr Bannon added. “You can arrange an appointment by calling 119 or going to www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine.”

There are drop-in clinics at the following locations:

15–19 December Huyton Barracks, Alamein 15-17 December Halewood’s Hollies Hall Halewood, New Hutte Community Centre, December 19 “We’re also working with our health partners on a vaccination facility in Kirkby,” Cllr Bannon added.

“We all need to do our share to keep our loved ones and the NHS safe.”