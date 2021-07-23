As Covid instances fell for the first time in two months, health experts issue a caution.

Although the number of instances of the Coronavirus has decreased for the first time in two months, health experts warn that this may only be a transient trend.

Yesterday, there were 39,906 positive coronavirus cases, the lowest number in more than two months.

In addition, compared to a week ago, there was a 17.8 percent decrease in instances.

However, not everyone is getting carried away with this information. While the drop is ‘positive,’ Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that the impacts of Freedom Day on July 19 will not yet be reflected in the data.

“They represent an 18 percent drop,” Mr Hunter added. In addition, the week-on-week percentage increase in cases has dropped from 43% last Sunday to just 24% today.

“However, it is still too early to see any influence from the July 19 relaxations, and some of the decrease in cases likely be due to many youngsters not getting tested as frequently now that schools are closed.

“I would caution that this could just be a temporary reduction in reporting before we see a return to exponential growth by the end of next week as a result of the constraints being lifted last week.

“We won’t know for sure until August 9th, three weeks after so-called ‘Freedom Day.’”

Since the beginning of the month, the number of hospital admissions has increased by 35% and the number of deaths has doubled, yet both figures are still lower than when the epidemic began.

The number of persons who have been vaccinated accounts for a substantial part of this.

In the United Kingdom, 69 percent of adults are now completely vaccinated, and 89 percent have had at least one dose.

“There are some encouraging signs,” Professor Hunter added.

“If you look at the Delta pandemic from early May to June, you can see that the rate of rise in cases was already reducing.

“However, roughly eight to ten days after England’s first Euros game, there was a considerable increase in new instances.

“After the quarter-finals, there was also a subsequent acceleration around the same time. “However, after both events.” “The summary comes to an end.”