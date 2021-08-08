As COVID hospitalizations rise, a Republican senator criticizes Ron DeSantis’ school mask mandate ban.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to prohibit schools from requiring students to wear masks in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations fuelled by the more transmissible Delta form.

Cassidy appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, criticizing DeSantis for imposing a statewide ban on school mask mandates rather than allowing local leaders to make the final decision about what’s best for their community.

“I must say that I disagree with Governor DeSantis. Local officials should be in charge here. I don’t want Washington, D.C. to tell me what to do. He told Dana Bash, “I don’t want top-down from a governor’s office.”

“When it comes to local conditions, if my hospital is packed, my vaccination rate is poor, and my infection rate is skyrocketing, we should delegate those decisions to local officials.”

Cassidy, who is also a physician, emphasized the necessity of enabling local officials to assess their areas’ conditions and make public health decisions rather than imposing a statewide mandate.

He declared, “I’m a conservative.” “I believe that you govern best when you are closest to the people you are governing. And if a local community’s ICU is overburdened, and local school officials recognize that they must keep the ICU open because otherwise, children may miss another year of school, and they enact legislation, the local officials should be heeded.

Cassidy added, “That is a conservative principle.”

Cassidy went on to say that making public health decisions is tough when politics is involved.

“Whenever politicians tamper with public health, it usually doesn’t end well for public health, and it doesn’t end good for the politician, because public health suffers, and the American people want public health,” he said.

Cassidy’s rebuke of DeSantis comes just days after President Joe Biden chastised the Florida Republican and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for supporting “poor health policy” by imposing mask mandate bans in their respective states’ schools.