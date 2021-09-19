As COVID fears grow among Republicans, 54% support vax requirements for indoor activities.

As Republicans have grown more concerned about the pandemic, a new Fox News survey shows that 54 percent of Americans support vaccine regulations for indoor activities.

The study, which took place from September 12 to 15, discovered a rise in support for vaccine requirements. Only half of those polled in August agreed with the policy.

Meanwhile, the study indicated that 44 percent oppose immunization mandates for indoor activities, down from 46 percent in August.

Some areas, such as New York City, have made it mandatory to provide proof of vaccination before engaging in certain indoor activities, such as eating at restaurants and going to the gym. Last week, when a hostess at a Manhattan restaurant asked for proof, she was allegedly beaten by tourists from Texas.

Nearly three-quarters of the country (74 percent) felt the COVID-19 epidemic is “extremely” or “very” concerning. That number was 69 percent in August.

According to the study, the movement has been fueled primarily by an increase in anxiety among Republicans and men.

Republicans were worried about the epidemic 49% of the time in August. In September, that number had risen to 63 percent.

Men are more concerned about the pandemic than women, with 71% saying they are concerned, up from 63% in August.

People were also polled on their thoughts on vaccine and mask mandates. As discussion over mask mandates in schools continues in some jurisdictions, more than two-thirds of the country—67 percent—support teachers and kids wearing masks.

Sixty-six percent of those polled agreed that staff and customers should be obliged to wear masks.

In sum, 65 percent of respondents feel the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, whereas 29 percent do not. Only half of Republicans believe it is safe, while 83% of Democrats believe it is.

President Joe Biden issued numerous rules addressing COVID-19 vaccine mandates earlier this month. He made vaccination mandatory for federal government contractors and executive branch personnel. Businesses with 100 or more employees must also ensure that all of their personnel are vaccinated or produce a negative test, according to Biden.

According to the study, 58% of people support requiring government personnel to be vaccinated, while 56% agree with Biden’s corporate approach.

The majority of Americans were pleased with Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty-five percent answered they were in favor. This is a condensed version of the information.