As COVID Delta Variant Surges, NHI Director Warns: ‘Kids Are Very Serious at Risk.’

As the highly contagious COVID Delta strain spreads across the United States, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins cautioned on Sunday that “kids are very severely at risk.”

“I believe traditionally, people thought, ‘Well, you know, kids aren’t going to get sick from this.’ They won’t be bothered by the infection.’ During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, he stated, “That is not the evidence.”

“Over 400 children have died as a result of COVID-19, and we currently have about 2,000 children in the hospital, many of whom are in intensive care units, and some of them are under the age of four,” he added.

“It’s very terrible that politics and polarization have gotten in the way of a straightforward public health measure,” he said of face masks. This mask became a symbol, which it should never have been. This is really a life-saving medical device that is now being viewed as an infringement on your personal liberty.”

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1,900 children had been hospitalized in the United States due to COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to Reuters. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased dramatically, particularly in the South.

According to Reuters, children now account for roughly 2.4 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States.

Many parents are concerned about the highly transmissible Delta variant because children under the age of 12 are still not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine, which has gotten emergency approval, is available to children aged 12 and up.

According to the Mississippi Free Press, an eighth-grader in Mississippi died of COVID-19 just hours after testing positive for the virus, and just after Governor Tate Reeves claimed that pupils have a minimal probability of being extremely ill with COVID.

Before testing positive for COVID-19, the girl, who has not been identified, attended Smith County Schools for the majority of the week. After numerous people tested positive for COVID, the school district implemented a mask mandate upon students and staff on August 10.

During a Friday press conference, Tate said, “If you look at those individuals under the age of 12, what you discover is that it is very rare that kids under the age of 12 get anything other than the sniffles.”

