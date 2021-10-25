As Covid cases rise, the mayor encourages the people to put on their masks once more.

After an increase in Covid cases in his region, one of England’s metro mayors is asking people to start wearing masks in public again.

Dan Norris, the Labour mayor of the West of England, is sending a flyer to thousands of public-facing companies advising people to wear masks.

He plans to place pro-mask advertisements in local newspapers and has written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to request further cash for the region.

The south-west of England has experienced a massive increase in infections, with some of the blame being attributed to blunders at a Wolverhampton lab that falsely assured many persons infected with the virus that they were virus-free.

“Infections continued to spread unchecked throughout our region through no fault of the NHS, local civic leadership, local companies, or local people,” Mr Norris added.

“Right now, we’re in a very difficult situation.” He expressed concern for the NHS if actions to stem the spread are not done.

He stated, “There is an impending crisis.” “The last thing I want to see is more death and grief, with patients lining up on trolleys as our cherished NHS comes to a halt.” Instead, he urged people to wear a mask, get vaccinated, and wash their hands to give the NHS the finest Christmas present possible.

It comes as instances have risen in the south-west of England, with 1,079.7 cases per 100,000 persons in Bath and North East Somerset, according to the most recent Government data up to October 19.

This compared to a national average of 482 per 100,000 in England.

Meanwhile, there are 931.5 instances per 100,000 in South Gloucestershire and 763.7 cases per 100,000 in Bristol.