As COVID cases rise sharply, mandatory vaccination may be one of the measures Germans face.

Germany’s national and state officials will decide on what kind of actions to take to combat a recent increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a meeting with the country’s 16 governors on Tuesday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, agreed that “further steps” are needed.

In recent weeks, the number of new infections has climbed. In the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control center, reported 45,753 cases. It also recorded 388 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 101,344.

Several German states have already tightened COVID restrictions on their own, according to the Associated Press, but many lawmakers are pressing for more coordinated national rules. However, the shift from Merkel’s national government to Scholz’s has hindered progress.

Contact limits for unvaccinated people have been proposed, as well as mandating proof of vaccination in non-essential establishments and limiting crowds in sports stadiums.

Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said there is also a proposal calling for “a swift decision on a general vaccine mandate.”

Scholz also announced the formation of a permanent expert panel to assist officials on how to combat the virus. General Carsten Breuer, the military’s commander of domestic operations, will lead the group, according to Seibert.

Austria, a neighboring country, has already agreed to make vaccinations mandatory beginning in February.

Officials emphasized the importance of ramping up Germany’s immunization campaign and allowing more people to administer vaccines.

“It’s taken a while, and there’s been some back and forth and some debate on the topic of who should do what when,” said Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria, after the videoconference on Tuesday. “Final choices” must be made during Thursday’s gathering of national and state officials, he said.

Michael Kretschmer, the governor of Saxony, said he expects an agreement to be reached soon to play Bundesliga soccer matches without spectators. Soeder acknowledged that there is still considerable dispute on the subject, but added that “having full stadiums when Christmas markets are closed is inconsistent.” He stated that spectators would be prohibited until at least the end of the year.

In recent weeks, new infections have risen dramatically in the European Union's most populated country, particularly in the east and south.