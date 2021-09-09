As COVID cases rise, airlines warn of a drop in ticket sales and a slower industry recovery.

As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs owing to the Delta variation, several major U.S. airlines have warned of a drop in ticket sales and further delays in the tourism industry’s recovery.

Airlines improved over the summer, but fell again in August as a wave of COVID-19 cases began in July, limiting people’s capacity and desire to travel. They’re now keeping a tight eye on case counts, with the latest results suggesting the spike may have peaked.

Airline officials expect that once the case numbers drop, reservations will start up again, as the seven-day average of cases is nearly flat compared to two weeks ago.

“Things fell downward fairly fast, but I believe they can rise upwards just as quickly,” said Andrew Nocella, United Airlines’ chief marketing officer, at a financial-services firm Cowen’s investor conference.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

People are still going, according to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, but crucial segments—business and foreign flyers—are still mainly absent. According to him, the increase in COVID-19 instances will not derail the travel recovery, but will cause it to be delayed by 90 to 120 days.

Delta said it still expects to make an adjusted pretax profit in the third quarter, although revenue would be lower than previously expected.

United Airlines said its revenue is lower than projected, and it expects a pretax loss in the third quarter that might stretch into the fourth if the virus outbreak persists. It is reducing the number of flights to reflect the decreasing demand.

A downturn that began in August has extended into September, according to American Airlines, which has cut its revenue forecast for the third quarter.

Southwest Airlines reported a drop in leisure travel in September and October, with more cancellations and fewer bookings. Southwest, on the other hand, stated that booking patterns for the winter vacations appear to be usual.

Shortly after trading began on Thursday, airline stocks dropped, but subsequently rose. By early afternoon, American had risen 6%, while others had risen between 3% and 5%.

Summer and shorter holiday periods have seen an increase in the number of Americans willing to travel. Over the Labor Day weekend, air travel surpassed that of 2019—the Transportation Security Administration inspected more than 2. This is a condensed version of the information.