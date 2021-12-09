As COVID cases reached crisis levels, the National Guard was sent in these three states.

As the number of COVID cases continues to rise, three states in the United States have requested assistance from the National Guard.

Governors in Maine, New York, and New Hampshire have called in the National Guard after hospitalizations reached new highs and there were few to no beds available.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced the deployment of 60 National Guard medical teams to various long-term care facilities across the state, including nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where resources are needed.

Service troops will be deployed to sites in Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, Buffalo, Utica, Plattsburgh, Uniondale, Liberty, Vestal, Olean, Lyons, and Goshen, according to CNN.

“The probability of a winter increase in COVID-19 cases rises when the weather gets colder and friends and family gather indoors for the Christmas season,” Hochul said in a statement. “My administration is keeping a close eye on the Omicron variant’s progress and is attempting to keep vaccines and boosters readily available.” According to CNN, Hochul stated last week that hospital bed capacity in northern New York had dropped to fewer than 10% due to a lack of staff.

The COVID situation in Maine was not improving, with state Governor Janet Mills announcing that up to 75 Marine National Guard personnel will be activated to deal with the “growing demand on hospitals and to maintain access to inpatient health care services.”

During a “continuous surge of COVID-19,” National Guard troops will be used in non-clinical support jobs to address short-term capacity limitations at hospitals.

According to Mills, the majority of those hospitalized in Maine are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 379 people in beds infected with the virus, a new high. There were 117 patients in critical care and 60 on ventilators in this group.

The state had 42 intensive care unit beds available as of Wednesday.

“I do not take this decision lightly,” Mills said in a statement, “but we must take actions to relieve the load on our health-care system and assure care for all those who need it.”

Also in the Northeast, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire announced that the National Guard would be called in to deal with the winter COVID influx.

We’re rolling out new tools to boost hospital capacity, provide assistance to the health-care system, and increase access to both testing and vaccine chances as we continue to see high hospitalization rates.

