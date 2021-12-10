As COVID cases more than double, Indiana hospitals turn to the National Guard for assistance.

As of Wednesday, health officials in Indiana had reported roughly 2,750 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with Indiana University Health, the state’s largest hospital system, requesting the National Guard’s assistance to ease the pressure on health-care employees.

In Indiana, a recent spike in cases is soon nearing pre-vaccine levels. According to the Indiana Department of Health, 30 individuals die every day as a result of the illness.

The National Guard was called in by IU Health because the burden on its employees at its 16 hospitals across Indiana “has never been greater.” Two medics and four support personnel make up the Guard’s six-person squads.

The increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, come at a time when hospitals are already overburdened with people suffering from various conditions.

Indiana saw its greatest number of hospitalizations ever, with almost 12,000, according to the group. This is significantly higher than Indiana’s five-year average of 10,000.

“We see this as a really significant concern inside the confines of hospitals,” Tabor said, “but it’s not just a COVID issue.” “What COVID is doing is picking up the slack that the system has built in.” The present rise isn’t expected to peak for another month, and hospitals are seeing more patients with other dangerous conditions at a time when they’re short on health-care staff, according to Tabor.

Over the last five years, the average number of patients admitted to Indiana hospitals has been around 10,000, with a high of over 11,500 in early 2018, when the state was hit by a widespread flu pandemic. According to the hospital association, Indiana’s total patient count is up 500 from a year ago, when the state was experiencing its worst COVID-19 outbreak and about 3,400 people were hospitalized with the condition.

The Indiana National Guard started sending teams to hospitals earlier this year, with teams going to hospitals in Indianapolis, Evansville, Jeffersonville, Gary, and Merrillville in September.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have now surpassed the summer surge, which peaked in September, and are approaching the pandemic peak in late 2020. The increase has boosted Indiana’s average COVID-19 death rate to more than 30 per day, up from less than five per day in July.

Officials from the Department of Health have urged. This is a condensed version of the information.