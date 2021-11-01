As COVID cases continue to rise, Russian officials are considering extending off-work periods.

According to the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a non-working period in Russia from October 30 to November 7, which several regions are currently extending due to all-time high COVID-19 infections and deaths.

On Monday, officials in Russia’s Novgorod region ordered most citizens to remain off from work for another week beginning November 8, making it the first region to do so.

For the seventh day in a row, Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported more than 40,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1,100 deaths, the highest numbers for the country since the epidemic began.

Putin stated that regional authorities might begin the non-working period early and prolong it if necessary, citing the fact that Novgorod began its non-working days on October 25, one day earlier than the rest of the country.

Despite low vaccination uptake, the number of cases and deaths has continued to rise. Only around a third of Russia’s population of over 146 million people has been completely immunized. Even while the public’s attitude toward the coronavirus remains unconcerned, Russia’s government has been hesitant to tighten restrictions. Some people are shocked that Russia’s immunization numbers are so low, given that it was one of the first countries to authorize and distribute the vaccine.

The regional coronavirus task force in Novgorod recorded 284 new infections on Monday, more than double the daily figure from a month ago, when just over 140 new confirmed cases were reported each day. Governor Andrei Nikitin stated that the situation is unlikely to improve very soon.

The non-working period is intended to keep people out of offices and off congested public transit, so limiting the transmission of the disease. However, restrictions were not strictly enforced in several areas, including Moscow, and many people went to famous vacation spots, such as Russia’s Black Sea resorts, to take advantage of the break.

At a government meeting on Monday, Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, said that infections had increased in 78 of the country’s more than 80 regions.

During a meeting with military leaders and arms manufacturers on Monday, Putin described the situation as “extremely challenging.” “More than 40,000 people have been infected. It’s never happened before, says the narrator “he stated