As Covid bites again in Los Angeles, the Emmy Awards will be held outside.

The Television Academy has stated that this year’s Emmy Awards would feature fewer nominations, fewer attendees, a smaller red carpet, and will be held partially outside.

The location of the 73rd Emmy Awards has been relocated due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

All ceremonies, including the distinct Creative Arts Emmys, will take place on the Event Deck at LA Live, right behind the Microsoft Theater, where they were previously supposed to be held indoors. This would allow the academy to “use an indoor/outdoor environment and more socially-distanced audience seating,” according to the institution.

“The health and safety of our nominees is of fundamental importance,” an academy official said. Conversations are ongoing, and we will update you as soon as more information becomes available. As we continue to manage the Covid-19 Delta variation, the Television Academy appreciates everyone’s patience.”

Because of the concerns raised by the growth of the Delta variation, as well as the venue change, fewer nominees will be able to attend, with groups limited to a maximum of four nominees, according to the Academy.

Cedric the Entertainer, a stand-up comedian and game show presenter, will headline the event this year, which will take place on Sunday, September 19.

Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, I May Destroy You, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Voice, Friends: The Reunion, and the recording of the musical Hamilton are among the shows nominated. Both The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale have 11 prize nominations.

Regé-Jean Page, Matthew Rhys, Oliva Colman, Emma Corrin, Paul Bettany, Hugh Grant, Hugh Grant, Ewan McGregor, Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo, Kate Winslet, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, O-T Fagbenle, Tobias Menzies, Max Minghella, Helena Bonham Carter, Emerald Fennell, Thomas Brodie-S