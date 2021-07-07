As Covid-19 cases surge, a ‘vaccine bus’ is headed to Wirral.

As virus infections rise in the borough, a new and easier way to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is on its way to Wirral.

On Monday, July 12, the ‘vaccine bus’ will arrive in Wirral, and locals will be able to get vaccinated without having to make an appointment.

The completely accessible bus will stop at Victoria Park in Tranmere on July 12 and 13, near the Victoria Park Community Cricket Club, before proceeding to Turner Street car park in Birkenhead on July 14 and 15.

You can obtain the vaccine on one of four days next week, from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Given the significant increase of Covid-19 cases on the Wirral, it is critical that individuals get vaccinated.

There were 1,441 instances registered in the borough in the week leading up to July 3, a rate of 445 per 100,000.

That’s nearly double the 788 instances reported the week before, when Wirral’s infection rate was 243 per 100,000.

In the week leading up to May 19, only 14 cases were reported in Wirral, at a rate of four per 100,000, demonstrating how swiftly the virus has spread in just seven weeks.

The vaccine is the greatest way to prevent this high number of infections from leading to more hospitalizations and fatalities.

This is why people above the age of 18 are strongly advised to be vaccinated.

“It’s fantastic news that the vaccine bus has arrived in Wirral,” said Dr Paula Cowan, a local GP and head of NHS Wirral Clinical Commissioning Group.

“Not only does it make it simple for people to get vaccinated, but it also allows us to bring the vaccine to the heart of our communities, assisting in driving uptake among eligible groups and making the vaccine available to those who may have been unable to get to a clinic.

“We’ve achieved amazing progress with the vaccine campaign in Wirral, with over 392,000 doses delivered with the aid of NHS staff, partners, and volunteers.

“It is safe, easy, and provides the best protection against this infection for you and people around you.”

Julie Webster is a writer. The summary comes to a close.