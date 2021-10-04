As countries begin to welcome back British citizens, here is the most up-to-date travel advice.

Many European countries, including Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Turkey, are welcome British citizens back.

According to the Mirror, the United States will reopen its borders to vaccinated British citizens in November.

Meanwhile, the UK’s travel laws have recently altered, with countries being placed on either the red list (no-go) or the’rest of the world’ list, where vacations are permitted.

As a result, it’s not unexpected that Brits are trying to schedule vacations to take advantage of the final rays of summer light.

However, because the pandemic is still ongoing, there is still a risk when planning a vacation abroad.

To assist you, we’ve highlighted some of the most important things to consider when planning a vacation, ranging from the advantages of flexible insurance to your refund rights if a nation is placed on the travel warning list.

Take a look at our guide below.

New travel rules have been implemented in the United Kingdom, depending on which list your destination is on.

Arriving visitors to the United Kingdom will still be required to stay in a quarantine hotel. (Travel to a country on the red list is usually prohibited by the Foreign Office as well.)

These varies depending on whether or not you have been vaccinated.

When returning to the UK, pre-departure testing will no longer be required for those who have been vaccinated. On day two, instead of a PCR test, you’ll be able to take a lateral flow test, which will be available later this October (though no exact date has been set yet).

Meanwhile, all unvaccinated arrivals in the UK will need to self-isolate for up to 10 days, and take Covid tests on day two and eight.

Just because the British government says you can go somewhere doesn’t mean you can. Australia, for example, is on the UK’s green list, but the country keeps its borders closed to travelers.

Countries have their own rules for UK visitors: some are only open to fully vaccinated Brits for vacations (for example, Malta, Iceland, France), others are open to all UK visitors but with PCR test requirements (for example, Cyprus, Spain, Greece, Portugal), and still others keep their borders closed or have quarantine in place, so most companies/airlines aren’t offering packages there.

