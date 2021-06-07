As counting continues, Peru’s presidential election is on a knife’s edge.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to pound the Andean country, the daughter of an imprisoned former president maintained a razor-thin lead over her opponent in the contest for Peru’s presidency in a run-off election held a day earlier.

According to official results, conservative Keiko Fujimori received 50.1 percent of the vote, while rural teacher-turned-political neophyte Pedro Castillo received 49.8 percent.

Ms. Fujimori is running for president for the third time, after her father served in the position in the 1990s.

The National Office of Electoral Processes, Peru’s elections administration, presented numbers that included nearly all votes cast.