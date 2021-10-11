As costs quintuple, an Italian company expects to spend $70,000 on methane gas this month.

According to the Associated Press, rising methane prices in Italy are putting glassblowing enterprises at risk of financial loss.

On the global market, the price of methane, which fuels the glassblowing ovens, has increased fivefold. Murano’s glassblowers, who operate dozens of furnaces on the lagoon island, rely on methane to keep the expensive crucible within the ovens from breaking.

Murano previously switched to producing well-crafted artisan items in order to compete with low-cost Asian competitors.

Simone Cenedese, the owner of a medium-sized glassblowing company, uses 12,000 cubic meters (420,000 cubic feet) of methane per month to maintain his seven furnaces running 24 hours a day. Cenedeses’ business only closes once a year, in August, for annual maintenance.

“People are desperate,” said Gianni De Checchi, president of the Confartiginato, a Venetian craftsmen’ group. “If things keep on this way, and we don’t find a way to deal with the unexpected and abnormally high gas prices, the entire Murano glass industry will be in significant jeopardy.” Cenedese expects his monthly methane expense to increase from roughly 11,000 to 13,000 euros to 60,000 euros ($70,000) in October.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

To deal with the issue, Cenedese, like others on the island, is considering shutting down one of his furnaces. The broken crucible will set you back 2,000 euros. It will also stifle manufacturing and jeopardize outstanding orders.

His five glassblowers work with unspoken planned precision to fulfil an order of 1,800 gold-flecked Christmas ornaments heading for Switzerland.

One begins by rolling a red-hot molten blob on the end of a wand over gold leaf, evenly coating it before passing the form to the maestro, who reheats it in one oven before softly blowing into the wand to make a flawless sphere. When he cuts it from the wand, it’s still glowing red, and another glassblower grabs it with prongs to add the finishing flourish: a pointy end made from molten glass applied by an apprentice.

Another dance begins as that one proceeds, swirling and bobbing into the vacant spaces. They can manufacture 300 ornaments per day if they work together from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There is no machine.” This is a condensed version of the information.