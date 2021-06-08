As coronavirus restrictions loosen across Scotland, Glasgow drops to Level 2.

As limitations across the country have been removed, Glasgow has now dropped to Level 2 of Scotland’s coronavirus safeguards.

While the rest of mainland Scotland was due to go to Level 1 on Monday, the city will remain in Level 2 for another few weeks, along with 13 other local areas.

Edinburgh, Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire, Stirling, and Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire

For the first time in months, Glaswegians will be free to drink alcohol indoors, assemble in private dwellings, and hug loved ones starting this weekend.

While First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recognized the Level 2 limitations were “still challenging,” she stressed it was “not lockdown” when she announced the measure on Tuesday.

“We can go into one other’s homes, we can see hospitality open, we can stay open indoors, so there are major leaps there,” she noted.

People can meet in houses in groups of no more than six people from a maximum of three houses, and they can also travel to other areas of the country from beyond their local authority area.

Pubs, restaurants, and other hospitality establishments can reopen for indoor drinking, and a few of locations will be permitted to reopen, allowing outdoor adult contact sports to resume.

However, 15 council districts, including Highland, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries and Galloway, and the Borders, went into Level 1 restrictions at midnight on Saturday.

Inside public spaces, eight people from three houses are allowed to meet, but outside, the limit has been raised to 12 persons from 12 houses.

It also means that weddings and funerals can be attended by 100 persons rather than 50.

Indoors, soft play centers and funfairs can reopen, while pubs can open a little later.

The council regions of Shetland, Orkney, and the Western Isles will be moved to Level 0, allowing bigger groups to assemble in private homes and adult contact sports to resume.

Pubs and other hospitality establishments may close. (This is a brief piece.)