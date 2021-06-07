As coronavirus infections drop, India begins to open up cautiously.

Businesses are reopening in two of India’s largest cities as part of a staged easing of lockdown restrictions in multiple states as the incidence of new coronavirus illnesses in the country continues to fall.

Businesses and stores in India’s capital were allowed to reopen for a limited time, and the Delhi Metro, which serves New Delhi and the surrounding districts, was also reopened at half-capacity.

The capital’s officials allowed some manufacturing and building activities to resume last week.

“The corona problem has been brought under control. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of New Delhi, stated, “The economy must be brought back on track.”