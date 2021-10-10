As cops take the gang conflict to new heights, dealers are awoken by shattered doors.

The latest battlegrounds in the war between Merseyside Police and the region’s drug networks have been highlighted by raids targeting gangs spreading misery throughout the country.

Officers from the force have been involved in operations in Cumbria and Shropshire, both of which are predominantly rural counties that are influenced by Liverpool-based dealing networks.

Recent research in Northamptonshire reveals that drugs managed on Merseyside are becoming more prevalent in the East Midlands.

Authorities believe Merseyside is one of the most important exporters of drug trafficking networks throughout the UK.

While gangs from places like Manchester and Birmingham have influence outside their borders, Liverpool is often seen as second only to London in terms of analyzing the ‘county lines’ schemes that plague communities across Scotland, Wales, and England.

The strategy through which gangs based in big cities build drug distribution networks in other cities and towns, sometimes hundreds of miles away, is known as “county lines.”

Dealers from the hub city are typically dispatched to target locations in order to flood them with cheaper or stronger narcotics in order to build a foothold in the local market.

The enterprise is then structured through violence, deception, and exploitation of vulnerable people, ranging from minors pushed into dealing to addicts whose homes are taken over for use as safehouses.

Customers usually place cocaine, crack cocaine, or heroin orders over the phone, which is controlled from the hub city. Those in charge then instruct their local dealers to conduct sales on the ground.

‘County lines’ gangs from Merseyside have the most authority in parts of Cheshire, Lancashire, North Wales, Scotland, and Devon and Cornwall.

Cumbria is also an important market, with arrests made in Barrow and drugs worth £4,000 confiscated in a joint Cumbria and Merseyside Police operation just last Friday.

Merseyside Police and West Mercia Police collaborated in early September to target crooks operating in Shropshire.

