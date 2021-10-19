As cops struggle with budget cuts and staff shortages, Portland sets a new homicide record.

According to the Associated Press, Portland has seen 67 killings this year, breaking the city’s previous full-year record of 66 established in 1987.

Residents express anger and anxiety as a result of gang violence, with some claiming they are frightened to walk out at night. In comparison to past years, more bystanders have been caught in the crossfire, including mourners at vigils, individuals sitting in automobiles, and children playing in a park.

Due to severe staff shortages and budget limitations, the city’s police department is failing to handle public safety issues in the face of rising crime.

“People should be cautious because this is a dangerous moment,” said Lionel Irving Jr., a gang outreach worker who has lived in Portland his entire life.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On a Friday near the end of the shift, Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went across the street from the pub where he worked in northwest Portland to get a drink — a neighborhood known for its laid-back diners, varied cuisines, and cozy cafés.

The 34-year-old had only been at the pizza joint for a few minutes when shots were fired. Vasquez was killed instantly after being hit by a stray bullet.

However, detractors claim that the liberal Pacific Northwest metropolis, which has a population of over 650,000 people, is in trouble.

Don Osborn, Vasquez’s brother-in-law, remarked outside the business where Vasquez was killed, “Let’s please untie the hands of our law enforcement officers.” “I feel that if our law enforcement officers had the right tools, this would not have happened.” So far this year, there have been around 1,000 shootings in Portland, with 314 people injured by bullets, and firearms accounting for three-quarters of all homicides. The majority of the gunfire is attributed to gangs, conflicts, and retribution killings, but it is also hurting bystanders, according to police.

Now, the state’s largest city is putting in place unique safety measures, such as adding traffic barrels to deter drive-by shootings and delaying routine traffic stops so authorities can focus on pressing dangers.

Hadar Kedem, nine years old, recently told city leaders about a perilously close call she had earlier this year when she was caught in gunfire.

Hadar was playing in a northeast Portland park with her father, brother, and dog when a gang of people wearing ski masks began shooting. Hadar. This is a condensed version of the information.