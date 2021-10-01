As cops ‘smell drugs,’ they discover £330k worth of white powder blocks.

Officers discovered around 50 blocks of white powder worth £330k after smelling a strong cannabis odor.

Officers from Merseyside Police were on patrol on Cullen Street in Toxteth about 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, when they noticed a vehicle driving through a no entry sign.

Officers approached the men who had parked their car and exited it.

Officers apprehended the driver and searched the vehicle after detecting a strong odor of cannabis in the vehicle.

Officers discovered cannabis in the car, as well as two huge bags containing 45 blocks of powder.

They were found to be Class A narcotics after testing, with a street value of £220,000 to £330,000.

On suspicion of possession with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, and possession of a controlled substance, two men, one from Wales and the other from South Africa, were detained.

Both guys were taken to a Merseyside police station for questioning by investigators and are still being held in prison.

“Thanks to the cops who saw this car, a substantial amount of hazardous substances that could have gravely harmed our community and wrecked the lives of individuals in the area has been taken off our streets,” Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said.

“Our efforts to disrupt drug trafficking are ongoing, and I want to reassure Merseyside residents that the force will continue to target individuals involved in significant organized crime in order to keep our communities safer.”

If you have any suspicions that drugs are being stored or supplied in your neighborhood, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’ If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.