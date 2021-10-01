As cops put doors in, seven people were caught in ten separate narcotics searches.

As part of a major investigation into drug offenses, police raided ten homes in St Helens and Haydock today.

As part of an effort to disrupt organized crime, officers from the St Helens policing team executed warrants at ten residences at the same time.

Union Street, Lord Street, Queens Street, Grove Street, Pennine Drive, and Stainton Close in St Helens, as well as Edward Street and Church Street in Haydock, were all targeted during the searches.

Seven persons were detained, and drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia, and cash were recovered.

Stop searches were also conducted across the neighborhood by officers.

On suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A narcotics, possession of criminal property, and hindering police, a 42-year-old man from Lord Street in St Helens was arrested.

On suspicion of possessing a controlled Class B drug, a 33-year-old man from Blackbrook Road in St Helens was detained.

During the warrant on Edward Street, three men aged 17, 21, and 40, as well as a 35-year-old woman from Haydock, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, as well as possession of criminal property.

On suspicion of possessing a controlled Class A narcotic, a 58-year-old man from Stainton Close in St Helens was detained.

“We perform this type of policing on a regular basis to ensure that those who live, work, and visit St Helens are safe,” said Inspector Rob Budden. We will continue to listen to the public’s concerns and take action based on the information we receive.

“This action aids in the disruption of organized crime, the gathering of intelligence, and the protection of persons who may be exploited.

“Information from our communities is critical to bringing criminals to justice, therefore I would want to encourage the public to continue to come forward to us, or to talk anonymously to Crimestoppers, so that we can take action.”

Report a crime by dialing 101 or sending a direct message to @MerPolCC. In an emergency, dial 999.