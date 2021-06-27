As cops pounce on Mercedes, a drug stash is seized.

After police encircled a Mercedes automobile, a stockpile of Class A drugs was recovered and a suspect was named.

The swoop took place on the Wirral, where the C-Class Mercedes was stopped in Tranmere, according to police.

When police pulled stopped the executive car on Park Road, the cocaine stockpile was discovered.

When police searched the motorist about 10.40 p.m. on Tuesday, they discovered the Class A drugs.

A 35-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident, according to police.

Kristopher Jones, 35, of Moss Lane Prenton, has been charged with Class A narcotics possession.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court on July 26.