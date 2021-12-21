As cops knock on his house, a man dressed in Santa jammies hides in his loft.

Officers from the Knowsley local policing team served a warrant at an address on Roman Way in Kirkby today under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

When police arrived, they discovered a big cannabis farm as well as a large quantity of the drug “ready for sale” at the property.

When police arrived, one individual dressed in Santa pyjamas was hiding in the property’s loft.

The address’s electrics had also been bridged and needed to be made safe.

He was detained on allegations of growing marijuana and stealing electricity.

"Officers from the Knowsley Local Policing team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant this morning at an address on Roman Way, Kirkby," a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated on Facebook.

"Santa didn't arrive early this Christmas for him, but we sure did!" He's been transported to a holding cell to be questioned." Please contact us at our non-emergency hotline 101 or on our website if you have any information about suspected drug manufacture in your area. Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

