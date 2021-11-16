As conservatives mock Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a photo of her wearing a Christmas face mask resurfaces.

An image of Oregon’s Democratic governor wearing a holiday-themed COVID mask that she tweeted in 2020 has resurfaced on social media, drawing derision from some conservatives.

Governor Kate Brown tweeted a picture of herself wearing a unique take on the mask in December 2020, which she marketed as a way to collect donations for charity while also preventing the epidemic from spreading.

“Ugly Holiday Masks are a very 2020 take on Ugly Holiday Sweaters!” she tweeted while wearing the mask, which was covered with beautiful flowers and a snow globe.

“Get yours here, with $25 going to the @oregonfoodbank.” Her tweet included images of other people wearing elaborate variations of the holiday mask, including one with a menorah to commemorate Hanukkah.

Those interested in making a purchase should go to the Portland Garment Factory, according to her tweet.

The lighthearted photograph has reappeared nearly a year later, with Donald Trump Jr. sharing it on his Instagram page.

“Governor of the state of Oregon If you’re wondering what happened to the Democrats, this is additional proof of their transformation into a bunch of clowns “The former president’s son said in a Facebook post that had over 137,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Ugly Holiday Masks are a fresh take on Ugly Holiday Sweaters for the year 2020! Get yours here, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the @oregonfoodbank. #uglyholidaymask https://t.co/vSMXw5pqpV pic.twitter.com/lZAWVv2O3B Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) (@OregonGovBrown) (@OregonGovBrown) (@O 10th of December, 2020 Juanita Broaddrick, a conservative commentator whose Twitter account is “”Pray for Oregon,” she posted to her 523,000 followers, “Let’s Go Brandon.” @OregonGovBrown is their governor.” “Oregon has a Virus, and her name is Kate Brown,” said Pismo, while another user called it a “insane exhibition.” Brown issued statewide outdoor mask rules on August 24, mandating them to be worn in most public outdoor venues. This applies to huge outdoor events when physical separation is impossible, as well as whether or not people have been vaccinated.

According to the Salem Statesman Journal, she claimed in October that masks and vaccines were “really easy and effective instruments” for combating COVID, and that “we’ll continue to move through with these safety standards over the next several weeks.”

