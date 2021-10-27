As Conor McGregor responds to Liverpool’s victory over Man United, the truth about Cristiano Ronaldo surfaces.

According to Andrew Beasley of The Washington Newsday, Jamie Carragher suggested that Jurgen Klopp would not pick Cristiano Ronaldo for his club, and Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph over Manchester United demonstrated why.

The performance of Roberto Firmino only served to underline Jamie Carragher’s claim on Monday Night Football last week that Jurgen Klopp would not pick Ronaldo for his team.

Firmino pressed more times in the final third at Old Trafford than the Portuguese attacker has in the Premier League this season, both at home and away.

By trying to put pressure on Liverpool, Solskjaer had good intentions, but a well-organized and structured press is not something that can be turned on and off at will.

Klopp has spent many hours honing the necessary triggers and movements, with Firmino leading the line for his club for the past six years.

Click to learn more about why Firmino’s performance was so amazing.

After Liverpool’s setback, UFC legend Conor McGregor feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role at Manchester United should be’rearranged.’

McGregor expressed his thoughts in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

Liverpool ran away comfortable 5-0 winners at Old Trafford, handing United their third league defeat of the season.

As a result of the result, there has been a lot of speculation about the manager’s future, with many people anticipating him to be fired.

Recent reports suggest that Solskjaer will be given another chance to turn things around, but McGregor, a long-time United supporter, believes the club legend’s job should be’rearranged.’

Click to read what he had to say.