As congressional hearings on Afghanistan begin, the Republican National Committee calls for Antony Blinken to be fired.

As the Afghanistan congressional hearings begin, the Republican National Committee issued a statement early Monday demanding for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to be dismissed.

Republicans have slammed Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of the US military’s pullout from Afghanistan, demanding answers as to why American people were left behind.

Republicans asked that Blinken be held accountable for a list of his failures in appropriately handling the withdrawal, according to a statement released by the RNC. The statement’s lead banner said “Fire Blinken.”

The GOP committee claimed that Blinken’s “disastrous handling of Afghanistan” and “poor leadership” put American lives at jeopardy, especially those currently stuck in the country.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Blinken will testify before lawmakers in the House and Senate beginning Monday about the administration’s response to the Afghan government’s quick collapse and, more specifically, the State Department’s response to what many claim was a predictable result in the final days of the American military presence there.

After the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, the department came under fire from both Republicans and Democrats for not doing enough and moving swiftly enough to remove American citizens, legal residents, and at-risk Afghans out of the country.

Blinken attempted to deflect accusations of unpreparedness in remarks prepared for his first appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, noting that the Biden administration inherited a US-Taliban peace deal from its predecessor, as well as a languishing program to grant visas to Afghans who had worked for the US government.

Blinken, who had previously stated that a complete Taliban takeover would not occur “from Friday to Monday,” sought to deflect criticism of his prediction by stating that no one in the US government expected the Afghan government to fall as swiftly as it did.

In prepared remarks distributed by the State Department, Blinken adds, “Even the most dismal estimates did not foresee that government troops in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained.” He also justified the evacuation operation, claiming that it was successful against seemingly overwhelming circumstances.

“Under the most severe conditions possible, the evacuation was an incredible effort by. This is a condensed version of the information.