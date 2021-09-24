As Congress pushes for a federal investigation, a judge says Rikers Island is in a “state of danger.”

The Associated Press reported that a judge declared New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex is in “danger” as members of Congress push for a federal civil rights investigation.

On an emergency conference call Friday, U.S. District Judge Laura Swain, who is monitoring a jail consent decree, said the institution is “obviously in a condition of danger and crisis.”

On the call, Steve J. Martin, the court-appointed federal monitor, said the city’s jail system needs a “back to basics” revamp he dubbed “Corrections 101.” He chastised local leaders for offering “no single” real solution to the city’s persistent security issues.

According to Martin, cops failed to respond quickly to an inmate attempting to hang himself in their line of sight from a distance of 6 feet. The guards soon realized what was going on and intervened, saving the man’s life.

The guards’ behavior was deemed “extremely inappropriate” by Swain.

“It is unethical to be intentionally ignorant about self-harm conduct or to dismiss symptoms of self-harm activity. During the three-hour call, Swain stated, “It needs to be shared promptly.” “There’s no reason for anyone to believe that’s acceptable. And if somebody misunderstands, that needs to be communicated right away.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lawyers for inmates and city officials discussed the monitor’s latest suggestions for reversing poor conditions and crippling staff absences during the call.

They include requiring new inmates to be processed within 24 hours rather than waiting days in intake, keeping inmates involved in violent altercations locked in their cells, reminding guards of their responsibility to prevent self-harm, and bringing in new perspectives by allowing the city to hire wardens and fill management positions from outside the system.

“This is a life-or-death situation that requires immediate attention,” said lawyer Mary Lynne Werlwas, director of the Legal Aid Society’s Prisoners’ Rights Project, citing the deaths of two inmates since Sunday.

At the same time, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he will visit Rikers Island next week to witness the concerns firsthand, his first visit since 2017. Following recent tours of the facilities by government leaders and campaigners who have highlighted a “humanitarian crisis” of squalor, Obama made the announcement during his weekly WNYC Radio appearance. This is a condensed version of the information.