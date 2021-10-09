As Congress demands answers to ongoing outages, the Puerto Rico Power Company retaliates.

The Associated Press reported that a Puerto Rican power company retaliated Friday after the US House Committee on Natural Resources urged Luma, which is in charge of power transmission and distribution on the island, to reveal vital data as outages in the US territory linger.

Luma must submit the information by October 22, including the number of maintenance staff it employs, the length of time one generation unit will be out of service, and the remuneration and titles of individuals earning more than $200,000 per year.

The committee issued the demand in a letter just days after corporate officials, including CEO Wayne Stensby, testified before the committee.

“Many of your responses were deficient. You declined to respond to others’ questions, “The committee, which is in charge of U.S. territorial affairs, stated thus.

Luma said in a Friday statement, without responding to the committee’s inquiries and concerns, that its 31,000-plus employees work hard despite “the various and very severe difficulties from those who oppose the transition,” and that there has been a lot of misinformation.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Luma was previously sued by Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives for comparable data, and the island’s Supreme Court ordered the business to send up the information, which it has yet to do. Stensby stated at the time that the company is private and that the information is confidential.

Schools and businesses have been forced to close due to the outages, which has caused alarm among individuals who rely on insulin or oxygen. Thousands of companies across the island have suffered losses as a result of the absence of power, like Carmen Lydia de Jess’s modest store in Ciales, in the central mountain town.

She thinks she has lost $6,000 as a result of her inability to start her business, noting that power surges also caused a fire at her home, resulting in more than $4,000 in damage.

She stated, “It’s a miracle I wasn’t burned.” “We can’t keep going in this direction. This is a form of abuse.” Luma took over transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico on June 1 and has been chastised ever since. According to the letter to a House committee, circumstances have gotten worse in certain situations since Luma took over. Legislators sought information on the frequency and duration of outages, as well as the causes of each. This is a condensed version of the information.