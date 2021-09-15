As Congress demands accountability, Simone Biles criticizes the FBI for failing to stop sexual abuse of gymnasts.

Simone Biles, an Olympic gold medallist, accused the FBI for failing to do enough to stop sex criminal Larry Nassar from abusing athletes.

Biles and four other athletes testified in front of Congress, accusing the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and the Olympic and Paralympic Committees of allowing Nassar to continue abusing women for so long. She criticized the disgraced coach and the “entire system that supported and propagated his abuse” for failing to protect her and the 150 women and girls he abused.

“I, too, am a victim of sexual abuse. And I feel without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly related to the fact that the institutions established by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete…failed to perform their jobs,” Biles added, tears in his eyes.

The Olympian, who is regarded as one of the best of all time because to her achievements, claimed that the FBI failed to notify her or her parents about the investigation against Nassar, who is currently serving a sentence of 40 to 173 years in prison. She demanded that the agents responsible for the case’s mishandling be charged.

She stated, “Nassar belongs where he belongs, but those who enabled him have not been held accountable.”

McKayla Maroney shared similar comments, accusing the FBI officers in charge of the Nassar investigation in Indianapolis of committing a “clear crime.” Maroney also chastised the Department of Justice for failing to act despite the gravity of the FBI’s errors being exposed.

The gymnast stated, “To not indict these agents is a disservice to me and my teammates, a disgrace to the system that is designed to safeguard all of us from abuse.”

The Inspector General of the Department of Justice released a report in July explaining how FBI agents conducted the investigation into Nassar. Jay W. Abbott, the Special Agent in Charge of the Indianapolis field office, and Supervisory Special Agent Michael Langeman were chastised for conducting “little follow-up” on the charges and failing to question two key witnesses. Both were accused of breaking company policy and lying about the probe.

Langeman was fired on the day of the athletes’ testimony over the inspector general’s findings, while Abbott retired from the FBI in 2018. The Washington Post was the first to report on this.

