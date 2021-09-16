As competitors gauge the mood at Anfield, Mohamed Salah creeps in on Liverpool legends.

Here’s your September 16 Liverpool evening digest.

Salah is closing up on Liverpool’s legends.

Despite missing a penalty in the first half, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will remember Wednesday night for the right reasons.

The Egyptian equalized in the second half of the Champions League match against AC Milan, tying the score at 2-2, before Jordan Henderson scored a late winner for Liverpool.

Salah’s excellent start to the season continued with this goal, and Andrew Beasley has placed Salah’s incredible Anfield goalscoring figures into perspective when compared to former Kop heroes.

“The Egyptian’s track record at the fabled ancient venue is just incredible. He presently ranks 14th on the all-time list with 72 goals, one strike ahead of Kevin Keegan,” he remarked. “However, the renowned striker of the 1970s had 157 appearances at Anfield, and the story is similar when looking at the other players on the list who are close to Salah.”

After the loss, Milan players praised the atmosphere at Anfield.

Anfield was alive with excitement during Liverpool’s exciting 3-2 triumph over Milan, with fans undoubtedly looking forward to their return to European competition.

The Milan players appeared overawed by the occasion for lengthy periods, except from their quickfire double before halftime. This was their first Champions League match in seven years.

Following the game, a lot of players commented on the Merseyside supporters’ backdrop.

“I’d say we did really well to turn it around and score two goals here in an atmosphere like this, the first time Milan had been in the Champions League in seven years and the first time many of us had been in the Champions League, against one of the best teams in the world,” said Milan defender Davide Calabria.

It was no problem attacking the Kop in the first half.

On Wednesday night, Milan chose to switch the two sides’ starting lineups, which meant Liverpool would attack the Kop in the first half.

While Liverpool teams have always preferred to assault the Anfield Road end in the first period, opponents would frequently turn the Reds around in the hopes of getting a small lead on the night.

Ian Doyle has looked into it. “The summary has come to an end.”