As companies continue to fail, the energy price cap will be reconsidered.

As a result of multiple energy providers going out of business, the UK energy regulator, Ofgem, will reassess how the price cap on gas and electricity bills is calculated.

According to Ofgem, wholesale energy prices have risen at a “unprecedented” rate, and energy companies are currently unable to pass on the full increase to customers due to a price ceiling on residential bills.

These increases have caused a lot of businesses to fail in recent months, with a 70% increase in wholesale gas costs in August alone causing multiple businesses to fail.

According to the BBC, Ofgem will now look into whether the pricing cap reflects the risks that businesses face.

“Consult on the price cap mechanism to ensure it correctly reflects the costs, risks, and uncertainties faced by suppliers,” the watchdog added.

The price cap—the maximum amount per unit that a supplier can charge families on a standard tariff—can be reviewed by Ofgem twice a year.

The price cap was raised by 12% to a new high of £1,277 at the most recent review.

“The enormous surge in energy prices this year has transformed the perception of risk and uncertainty in this market,” Ofgem’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley wrote in a letter to the energy industry.

“We must guarantee that regulatory structures, including the price cap, appropriately reflect the costs, risks, and uncertainties faced by the supply firms we oversee in order to defend consumers’ interests.”

Many families may face higher expenses as a result of the decision, which will be a blow to many who will also see their council tax bill rise as a result of Rishi Sunak’s new yearly Budget.

Currently, Ofgem determines the cap by examining wholesale gas prices, energy companies’ network expenses, and the costs of government programs such as renewable energy subsidies.

However, some argue that this method is unfit for purpose because it calculates the current limit by looking backwards at historical pricing.

This means that it is unable to assist when wholesale prices fluctuate rapidly, as they have this year.

The consultation will begin in November, according to Ofgem. Any adjustments will be made public after a decision has been reached.