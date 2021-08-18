As comedian Sean Lock passes away at the age of 58, Channel 4 pays him a heartfelt farewell.

The Channel 4 comic panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown made him a household name.

He also acted in and wrote the hit BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

Sean Lock, star of 8 Out of 10 Cats, died of cancer at the age of 58.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s death,” his agent, Off The Kerb Productions, stated in a statement.

“He died of cancer at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Sean was one of the best comedians in Britain; his inexhaustible originality, rapid wit, and absurdist brilliance distinguished him as a singular voice in British comedy.

“Sean was a loving husband and father to three children.

“All who knew Sean will be deeply saddened by his passing.

“We respectfully request that his family and children’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heartbreaking,” comedian Lee Mack, who was a close friend, said.

“In both comedy and life, he is a true original. I’ll miss him terribly.”

“Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our finest comedians, Sean Lock,” Channel 4 said in a tweet.

“A much-loved member of the C4 family, he’s been a vital part of the channel for more than two decades, and we’ll miss him.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

The comedian, who was born in Woking, Surrey, dropped out of school in the early 1980s to work on construction sites, but he contracted skin cancer, which he blamed on too much sun exposure. He recovered completely and went on to pursue a career in comedy.