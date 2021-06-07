As Co Down village becomes Royal Hillsborough, it is a ‘historic day.’

Hillsborough, Northern Ireland’s official seat of the Queen, will be the region’s first town or village to be accorded a Royal prefix.

The village of Co Down will be renamed Royal Hillsborough later this year, according to the government.

When the Queen and other members of the royal family visit Northern Ireland, they stay at Hillsborough Castle.

The village’s Letters Patent were granted during Northern Ireland’s centennial year.

“This is terrific news for the hamlet of Hillsborough, a truly great location that deserves this unique honor,” said Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

The government has backed Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s bid for the Royal prefix.

“The village’s Royal title highlights Hillsborough’s natural beauty, as well as its unique history and close ties to the royal family through Hillsborough Castle,” Mr Lewis explained.

“Like many other Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland before me, I have had the opportunity of visiting Hillsborough Castle and the village of Hillsborough with my family during the past year.

“As we level up across the United Kingdom, I hope this news will bring many more people to the area and to Northern Ireland as a whole, as well as supporting more investment and local jobs.”

“This is a historic day for Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, and the United Kingdom,” said Nicholas Trimble, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Hillsborough has long been a gem in our community’s crown.

“We work closely with the community and local businesses, and in recent years, we’ve made major investments in the area, including renovating the forest and installing new play facilities, among other things.

“As a city council, we are ecstatic that our application was approved.”

“This very welcome news will provide a much-needed boost for tourism in Hillsborough, after a hard year for the entire industry,” said Laura McCorry, CEO of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Hillsborough is a genuinely unique location.

“Hillsborough is a truly amazing place, with so much to offer visitors — a rich history, beautiful scenery, and fantastic food. (This is a brief piece.)