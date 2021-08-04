As clubs surround, Liverpool’s plan for Ben Davies and the transfer clause specifics are revealed.

Ben Davies’ road to the Liverpool first team is still paved with stumbling blocks.

It has never seemed further distant to him throughout his brief time with the Reds than it does right now.

Liverpool sprung a surprise by venturing into the Championship to sign the relatively unheralded Davies six months ago, in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

With Joel Matip’s season officially ended, joining the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Jurgen Klopp’s already dwindling choices were practically non-existent at the start of February.

Even when considering the mid-season financial restraints that sporting director Michael Edwards was working under, the prospect of bringing in someone whose best level to date was the second tier raised concerns.

Davies was an unknown quantity to Liverpool supporters who had not tuned in to Preston North End, York City, Newport County, or Fleetwood Town, where the left-footed centre-back had spent time on loan during his eight years at Deepdale.

Former Reds striker Neil Mellor, on the other hand, had been keeping a close eye on Davies, and his assessment of the 25-year-old as someone who is "a lot closer to a £20 million defender than a £2 million defender" piqued the interest of those eager to learn more about one of the two players entrusted to drag Liverpool out of the mire on February 1.

The inclusion of a clause that would see Liverpool pay Preston further bonuses if Davies played for England showed that this was a player with a bright future.

Davies was complimented by the more high-profile loan arrival of Ozan Kabak from Schalke, who was dubbed a “Ragnar Klavan-type signing” by people inside the club, meaning a steady, low-maintenance centre-back.

The two were really stopgap, short-term solutions while the club worked on a £36 million deal to bring Ibrahima Konate to Anfield later that year.

Davies, on the other hand, would spend the first few months of his Liverpool career either injured or on the bench as a substitute.

