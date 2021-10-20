As clouds of black smoke billow into the sky, a fire breaks out.

Plumes of black smoke filled the air after a fire broke out inside a religious center.

After receiving reports of smoke coming from the unoccupied building, firefighters were dispatched to the New Creation Centre on Station Road in Ellesmere Port shortly before 4.45pm today.

Eyewitness footage from the area shows black smoke pouring towards the sky.

A dog with a ‘bacteria-infested’ mouth kills a man and leaves another with severed legs.

A police cruiser is seen blocking a route leading to the cordoned-off scene in one video.

Following the tragedy, the air was filled with smoke.

Four fire engines from Ellesmere Port, Powey Lane, Chester, and Frodsham, as well as an aerial appliance, were dispatched to the scene, according to Cheshire Fire and Rescue.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue reported in their initial update that they had discovered a fire in one area of the building and used a hose reel to put out the flames.

They explained: “Smoke was seen coming from an empty property on Station Road in Ellesmere Port, prompting firefighters to respond.

“Firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the building to locate the source of the smoke and discovered a single seat of fire.

“They’re currently putting out the flames with a hose reel jet.”

At 5.50 p.m., fire personnel reported that the blaze had been extinguished and that firefighters had completed a final inspection of the structure.

According to a representative for the emergency services, “The fire has been put out, and some firemen are exiting the building after completing a final inspection.

“With the use of a 7-meter ladder and a thermal imaging camera, several personnel are still checking the roof space.”

The cause of the incident is unknown, according to Cheshire Fire and Rescue, and it will be examined.

They explained: “Only one fire engine is still on the scene.

“The fire’s cause will be probed.”