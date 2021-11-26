As cladding dangles from the structure, the road has been closed.

After cladding was seen dangling from a structure, a route was closed.

Tulketh Street in Southport was closed on Friday after cladding on the building that houses Flannels and Sports Direct appeared to be on the verge of tumbling off.

With a firefighter on the roof, a video shows the cladding dangling off the structure.

‘A dark day for the city,’ as memorials to Ava White, who was killed in the city attack, were left on the road. Fire engines were also spotted blocking the route to motorists arriving from Bridge Street.

“Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called to Tulketh Street, Southport, on Friday 26th November, following reports that part of a building had fallen off,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews were dispatched at 2.39 p.m. and arrived at 2.41 p.m. A fire engine and a search and rescue vehicle were dispatched.

“When personnel arrived, they discovered four meters of cladding dangling from the front of a store.” Since then, it has collapsed to the ground.

“As a precaution, firefighters and police officers closed the road.

“Crews communicated with the store’s management team, and an engineering team was dispatched to examine and fix the damage.”

“The situation has been handed over to Merseyside Police, and fire services left the scene at 3.56pm,” says the statement.