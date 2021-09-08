As citizens attempted to flee, a soldier described harrowing sights at an Afghan airport.

During the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan, a British soldier recalled scenes of anarchy as people urgently tried to exit the nation.

As he arrived down at Kabul airport to assist the UK evacuation effort following the Taliban takeover, Private Jake Howarth of the 2nd Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment, recalls hearing gunshots and being surrounded by barbed wire.

The findings come as hundreds of people rallied against Pakistan’s suspected support in the conflict, with reports of shots being fired by the Taliban in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, footage of Taliban fighters firing into the air to disperse protestors rallying outside Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul surfaced on social media.

The predominantly female demonstrators chanted anti-Taliban slogans and accused the neighboring country of helping the Taliban. These allegations are denied by Pakistan.

“There was quite a panic factor when we got there, and obviously it was dark at night so nobody knew what was going on,” Private Howarth recalled of his role in the rescue mission.

“You had barbed wire in a square with a large number of civilians, the population, waiting for a flight.

“You saw soldiers and weapons and everything going around.

“It didn’t appear to be well-organized at all. At the time, all we could hear were incessant gunshots as we walked past.

“If you glanced at the expressions on people’s faces, you could see we were all astonished. We had no idea what was going on. We couldn’t tell if it was Taliban or Coalition soldiers firing their weapons.”

“I have never seen individuals jumping over fences because they are that anxious to get away,” added Private Howarth, who described the images as “very heartbreaking.”

“There were kids who were hurt, afraid, and didn’t understand what was going on.

“It is rather terrible to say that when you are raised in a completely other nation, you are raised differently, and you think about the children that are born into this world and see it as the first thing they see.”

“When you find out that,” Private Howarth said, adding that a Sergeant Major gave the soldiers a pep talk to assist them stay focused on their work.

