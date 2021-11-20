As Christine McGuinness accepts her diagnosis, she notices signs of autism in adults.

Christine McGuinness, a former Miss Liverpool, recently revealed that she has autism at the age of 33.

Because all three of their children – Felicity, Leo, and Penelope – have been diagnosed with autism, the model married to TV presenter Paddy McGuinness was already a well-known advocate for autism awareness.

Autism is a condition that lasts a lifetime. It means your brain operates differently than other people’s, and it has an impact on communication, social skills, and emotion control.

Christine McGuinness declared herself “autistic and proud” on Instagram earlier this month.

“I got my diagnoses a few months ago,” she stated in a post.

“I’ve always felt strange in my life. To be honest, I’m relieved to have finally figured out who I am!” Autistic people account for about 1% of the UK population, or roughly 700,000 people.

Although autism is most commonly identified in childhood, when the first symptoms appear, an increasing percentage of people, such as Christine McGuinness, are not diagnosed until they are adults.

Christine McGuinness, 33, of Blackpool, wrote about the early signs of her autism in an exclusive excerpt from her new book, Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare, according to Mirror Online.

“I’ve been diagnosed as autism,” she remarked. It’s funny, but I’ve observed subtle signs throughout my life that I’m autistic, and that I’m more like my children than I ever anticipated.

“My eating troubles, social struggles, how difficult it is for me to establish friends and stay focused, and my indecisiveness.” Penelope, my eldest daughter, reminds me of how I float through life.

“Now it all makes sense.” And, while I’m not surprised, it’s still been difficult for me to take, but it’s also a relief.” The National Autistic Society (NAS) says it’s “very normal” for people like Christine to go through life without an autism diagnosis but still feel out of place.

“So many autistic people and families, particularly women and girls, will recognise a lot of themselves in Christine McGuinness’ strong words,” NAS chief executive Caroline Stevens said.

The NAS emphasizes that autism symptoms vary greatly, so how. “Summary ends.”