As Chloe and Noah go, Emmerdale fans believe Sarah is holding a’secret crush.’

Noah continued to meet Chloe in secret this week.

When Charity learned about their encounters, she forbade Noah from visiting Chloe.

This doesn’t stop Noah from agreeing to run away with Chloe nonetheless.

However, Sarah intercepted Noah and Chloe as they prepared their escape.

Noah had irritated Sarah by continuing to look at Chloe behind her back.

Fans at home speculated that she was attempting to persuade the couple to stay in Emmerdale for another reason as she tried to persuade them to stay.

“Sarah seems envious, like she has a crush on Chloe or something,” Michelle wrote.

Deluca stated that she would have loved Sarah and Chloe to be romantically involved.

“Think this narrative would have been better if Chloe and Sarah were the forbidden teen romance,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Does Sarah like Chloe?” Reece inquired.

Kerry was stopped by two criminals on a country road tonight, who threatened to hurt Amy unless she tracked down Noah and Chloe.