As China ramps up production, the US and Japan will discuss lifting tariffs on aluminum and steel.

As part of a new agreement, the US and Japan may lower tariffs on Japanese aluminum and steel imports.

The two countries agreed to start talking about reducing tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration. They were represented by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan’s Economic, Trade, and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda, who were both in town.

The Japan-US Commercial and Industrial Partnership, or JUCIP, was formed as a result of the countries' cooperation.