As China courted Latin America, Honduras is likely to follow Nicaragua in severing ties with Taiwan.

As Beijing intensifies its efforts to dissolve Taipei’s diplomatic connections with countries in Central America and the Caribbean, Honduras, led by newly elected President Xiomara Castro, is anticipated to follow Nicaragua in cutting ties with Taiwan.

Prior to her election victory, incoming Honduran President Castro promised to “establish diplomatic and business links with mainland China,” which she will do in January. For eight decades, the government has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island.

Despite having its own constitution, liberal democratic political system, and military, the Chinese regime considers Taiwan to be a province of China. Beijing has increased political and military pressure on the island in recent months.

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, congratulated Castro on her election victory on Twitter on Wednesday, underlining the two countries’ decades-long ties.

President Tsai Ing-wen wrote, “I look forward to working with you to benefit the people of both nations and develop the longstanding Taiwan–Honduras cooperation.”

“Many thanks, President Tsai Ing-wen,” Castro, 62, of the Liberty and Refoundation Party, or Libre, said.

Officials from the Biden administration reportedly lobbied Honduran presidential contenders in November to retain diplomatic connections with Taiwan, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration has been “very clear with all the main parties in Honduras why we think the Honduras-Taiwan relationship is so vital,” according to a senior State Department source reported on November 24.

“That’s something we’d like to see continue.” In a telephone conference with reporters, a State Department official stated, “We’ve said that to both of the main candidates directly.”

On November 25, China’s Foreign Ministry retaliated by accusing the United States of “arm-twisting and bullying actions” that will “not win any hearts and minds.”

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, accused the US of “hegemonic behavior” in Central America.

“The United States is still dreaming the old dream and treating Latin American countries as part of its sphere of influence two hundred years later,” he stated. “Bullying is despised by Latin Americans and will always fail.” Nicaragua terminated connections with Taiwan on Thursday, switching diplomatic allegiance to China, and Honduras became one of 14 countries to recognize Taiwan.

"Today, the government of the Republic of Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan and terminates all communication."