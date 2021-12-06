As Chelsea’s ‘alarm bells’ ring, Liverpool may have a significant title edge.

Chelsea’s title rivals have slid to third position in the Premier League after a setback against West Ham, according to former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore.

Thomas Tuchel’s side won the Champions League last season and are aiming for league triumph this season, although they will have stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Collymore does not believe that this Chelsea team has the same mentality as the Liverpool team that won the Champions League and then won the Premier League the following year.

City are now in first place in the Premier League, one point ahead of Liverpool, while Chelsea are in third place, two points behind Pep Guardiola’s team.

“I recall watching Virgil van Dijk on repeat with a deadpan look saying, ‘We’ve accomplished nothing yet,'” Collymore added.

“Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold had a humility and grounded ness about them that I’m not seeing and hearing from other Chelsea players.”

“And it makes me worry whether what is essentially a youthful Chelsea team is basking in their success a little too much.

“What they have to remember is that winning the league is a million times different than winning the Champions League, and I’m just seeing and hearing things from the Stamford Bridge stars that are raising a few red flags on that front.”

“At the start of the 2019-20 season, after Liverpool had won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League on record points, I noticed a really cold, business-like mentality from them when they reported back for pre-season.”