As Charity heals in hospital, fans notice Emmerdale’s major blunder.

Fans of Emmerdale were quick to point out a mistake in tonight’s episode as Charity recovered in hospital.

Charity was accosted in the Woolpack by a masked person last night.

Chas was left disappointed earlier in the episode when the pub’s electricity went out, unaware that the external mains wire had been purposely damaged.

The groundbreaking drama Help, starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, has broken a new milestone.

After deciding to close the pub for the day, a hooded man took his chance and unlocked the till with a crowbar, grabbing all of the money.

The invader, however, knocked Charity senseless in a pool of blood after she discovered them in the act.

Later, at the hospital, a devastated Chas informed Paddy that Charity was suffering from a brain bleed.

However, in today’s episode, a nurse informed Ryan that Charity had recovered and would be able to come home today, shocking fans.

“A bleed on the brain and back home tomorrow who is writing this total nonsense!!!!,” Jordan tweeted.

“They send folks out of hospital swiftly in #Emmerdale,” Jamie said.

Others questioned the severity of Charity’s injury.

“For someone with a bleed on the head, Charity quickly figured out it was Cain,” Doreen added.

“I believe Brenda had a bleed on the brain from when Rhona whacked her; rather than the tiny shove Cain gave Charity!” wrote another.

“The most pathetic shove ever,” Emily said, “there’s no way that would have knocked her unconscious, let alone caused a brain bleed.”

“That shove on Charity wasn’t even powerful enough to bruise her arm, let alone knock her out for hours,” William replied.