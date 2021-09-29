As Channel 4 goes offline due to a fire alert, viewers are enraged.

Some television viewers were enraged by Channel 4’s continuing technical difficulties, which prevented them from seeing certain programming.

Over the weekend, there were a number of disruptions, with all channels freezing and turning on and off air.

Viewers have also expressed their dissatisfaction with Film4 and More4, as well as the fact that some episodes are not available on All4.

“Unfortunately, we’re still having some tech issues, which means some viewers may have trouble watching our channels or accessing services,” tweeted @E4Tweets yesterday. Sorry for the inconvenience; we’ll update you as soon as we obtain more information.”

On Saturday night, channel 5 viewers may have had problems as well.

A fire alarm at White City, where independent studios and production companies work and broadcast their programs, is thought to have caused the problem.

“We are continuing to experience disruption to certain of our services due to a recent incident at one of our broadcast centers,” the company said in a statement at the time. As a result, our Live TV service on All 4 may encounter some disruption.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused your All 4 service. Our teams are working feverishly to get it back to normal as quickly as possible.

“The rest of our On Demand and Catch Up services are unaffected.”

Many people on Twitter expressed their disappointment at not being able to witness Married At First Sight.

The remaining couples’ last week began Monday evening, with the couples choosing what their future holds after the experiment.

However, due to continuous technical challenges, the reality show’s drama was missing from All 4, even though it broadcast live on E4.

“S**t is getting real now,” one individual stated. If MAFS isn’t on, forget about the #PetrolCrisis; it’s the end of the world.”

“I’ve worked for 13 hours straight and don’t need my one hour of relaxation ruined,” another complained.

“What the hell is going on with All4?” wondered a third, who had missed the memo. #MAFSUK live is something I’m missing.”

“So my @All4 isn’t working, and now @E4Tweets +1 isn’t working, give up trying to catch up on #MAFSUK, I’m going to Cyclone-Cyrell the tv in a minute,” a fourth said.