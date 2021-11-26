As celebrities ‘violate camp rules,’ I’m A Celebrity viewers are distracted.

Several celebs have been caught ‘breaking camp regulations,’ according to I’m A Celebrity viewers.

Celebrities were not permitted to enjoy any luxury when the show originally started.

This criteria has been adjusted in recent years to include only “necessities” and one luxury item.

Richard Madeley of I’m A Celebrity is scheduled to receive a large sum of money after being forced to leave camp. However, cycle shorts, pillows, and additional underwear are not permitted.

Contestants are also not permitted to wear make-up or accessories, according to the rules.

Celebs are only allowed to wear ITV-provided clothing.

However, fans believe they have seen contestants wearing jewelry and make-up this year.

Snoochie has been seen sporting gold hoop earrings and applying eyeliner.

Louise Minchin, Kadeena Cox, and Frankie Bridge have all been accused of wearing face makeup.

“I can’t help but think they get away with more at the Castle when compared to past years in the Jungle,” one fan, Elysia, tweeted.

Destiny expressed herself as follows: “What is the significance of the women’s makeup? Is there any truth to any of this this year? Is it true that they have makeup and eyeliner?” “I assumed they weren’t allowed to bring in cosmetics since I’m a celebrity, but all the girls are wearing loads?” Abby tweeted. “AM I GOING CRAZY OR ARE THE FEMALES WEARING MAKEUP AND JEWELLERY?” Meg wondered. “Are the campmates wearing makeup?” Becca inquired. Flo also said on Twitter: “Are all of the girls wearing eyeshadow? Wasn’t that something you weren’t supposed to do?”